Baptist Attala to Celebrate Top Critical Access Rating

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala will host an event to celebrate its recognition as a top 20 critical access hospital for Best Practice in Quality. Local officials, government representatives and the community are invited to attend, Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00.

The National Rural Health Association recently named Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala among the top 20 critical access hospitals for Best Practice in Quality. A total of 40 best practice designations were given (20 for quality and 20 for patient perspective or patient satisfaction) to the highest-ranking critical access hospitals in each category. To receive the quality designation, hospitals must achieve success on hospital performance across rural-relevant process of care measures. Each hospital’s performance across these indicators is aggregated and ranked against rural peers nationally.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala is a 25-bed community hospital serving Attala County and surrounding areas. Baptist Attala provides specialty services, including the Senior Life Solutions Intensive Outpatient Program, a wide range of outpatient specialty services, a 24-hour emergency department and an on-site primary care clinic.

                       

  1. Judy Hearon
    October 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM

    I’m very Thankful for our local hospital. If it wasn’t for their excellent care, Attala & the surrounding counties would be in trouble for healthcare. I’m Thankful for the hospital & the excellent caregivers who work there.

