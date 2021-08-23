Baptist Attala to host Community Vaccination Drive

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala is hosting Covid-19 community vaccination drives on Wednesday August 25 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Thursday August 26 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. No appointment is needed.

The drives will be held at Baptist Attala. You will enter the main lobby, be screened at the front, and put on a fresh mask. Baptist Attala requests that you please bring your identification and insurance cards. If a minor is receiving the vaccine, they must be at least 12 years of age and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. There is NO out of pocket expense. All three vaccines are available but are limited. They also request that you plan to stay for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to be monitored.