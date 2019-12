Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala will host a Santa Character Christmas Party Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The party will be held in the main lobby from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Santa’s friends Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Snow White, Cinderella, Elsa, and Raphael will all be at the party. Bring your camera to take pictures with all of the characters.

Refreshments will be served.

Call 662-289-4311 for more information.