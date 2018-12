Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala will host a Santa Character Christmas Party Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The party will be held in the main lobby from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Santa’s friends Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy will all be at the party. Bring your camera to take pictures with all of the characters.

Cookies and Cocoa will be served.

Call 662-289-4311 for more information.