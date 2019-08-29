Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital list

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala in Kosciusko was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for QUALITY in the country.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Quality. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “winners” are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial stability.

This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2019 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

“Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Rob Coleman, Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala CEO. “Our results as a top Quality performing means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success one of two key areas of performance:

Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the five categories of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.

Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank on two Hospital Compare HCAHPS measures (“Overall Rating” and “Highly Recommend)”.

Baptist Attala was the only hospital in Mississippi to receive this designation.

About Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Founded in 1938 as Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital, our hospital has a rich history of patient-centered care. The hospital became affiliated with Baptist Memorial Health Care in May 2017 when Mississippi Baptist Health Systems and Baptist Memorial Health Care signed a shared mission agreement. That partnership made Baptist Memorial Health Care Mississippi’s largest health care organization. Baptist Memorial hospitals offer patients in rural and urban areas access to the region’s largest network of doctors and specialists, as well as access to Epic―one of the country’s most sophisticated electronic health record systems. To learn more, visit baptistonline.org/attala.