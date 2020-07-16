Bar restrictions possible

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he might set restrictions on bars to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But he’s vague about when that might happen and whether they would be statewide.

Reeves says Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House coronavirus task force visited Mississippi on Wednesday.

The governor says she praised the state’s mask order in 13 counties.

The state Health Department said Wednesday that 1,099 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday evening.

That is up from 664 on June 22. Mississippi has had more than 38,500 cases of the virus. (AP)