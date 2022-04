Brackets for the Kosciusko and Ethel baseball teams have been set.

The Whippets will face off against Gentry High School in the first round of the 4A MHSAA playoffs.

That series is scheduled to begin Friday, April 23 with Kosciusko hosting game 1.

In the 1A playoffs, the Ethel Tigers will play South Delta High School in the first round.

That series is also scheduled to begin Friday, April 23. Ethel will host game 1.

Links:

4A MHSAA Playoff bracket

1A MHSAA Playoff bracket