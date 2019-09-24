Beehive Book Club to meet Thursday, Sept. 26

The Beehive Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 26from 6-8 PM in the meeting room at the Attala County Library.

The club will be discussing “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult.

Also, the end of September is fast approaching which will mean the end of National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

It’s not too late to get a free replacement library card this month, or if you’ve never had a library card to register and enter the drawing for a chance to win a $60 gift certificate from Jason’s Southern Table, a gift certificate for an oil change from Xpress Lube & Glass, a $50 gas card from Dickerson Petroleum, Jam Toys for kids provided by Jason’s Southern Table or a JBL Bluetooth speaker for teens from the Attala County Library.