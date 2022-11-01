Beehive Marketplace returning to Kosciusko Nov. 18

The Beehive Marketplace will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. The event is sponsored by the Attala Historical Society and all proceeds are used for the promotion of Historical Society projects.

“We’re excited to be hosting the event again this year after a few years off due to Covid,” said Judi Bell, event chairman. “The vendors this year are excellent, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Mrs. Bell said the marketplace will feature area artists and craftsmen. Vendors will be set up in the cultural center and on the sidewalk around the building, weather permitting. A silent auction will be held in the foyer. The auction will feature a painting of the Natchez Trace Parkway, which has been donated by Sue Ousterhout.

Featured vendors include: Laura Horne – paintings; Andi Frank – watercolor notes and more; Melinda Price – paintings; Sarah Ricks – paintings and drawings; Laurie Noble – delta birds and pom queens; Betty Ellington – arts & crafts; Tim Poole – antler art; Karen Kirkpatrick – watercolors and more; Peggy Gilliland – arts and crafts; Dwight Myrick – woodwork; B.J. Jenkins – children’s books; Courtney Cauthen – decorated cookies; Stefanie Pickle – decorated cookies; Ricky McDaniel – pen and ink drawings; Michele Myrick – t-shirts.

For more information, contact Judi Bell, 662-289-4761.