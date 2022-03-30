HomeLocalBefore The Storms, A High Wind Warning Is In Effect

Before The Storms, A High Wind Warning Is In Effect

by

From the National Weather Service….

 

..HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds sustained 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts
  to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts up to 60mph. These winds will
  occur before the arrival of thunderstorms.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south
  Mississippi and southeast Arkansas

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
  Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
  difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Kosciusko High School one of 70 Mississippi schools honored with College Success Awards

Ethel High School announces Honor Roll students

Ethel High School Students Advance to State Skeet Shooting Competition

Attala County residents with damage from storms can self-report to MEMA

Ethel High School student selected as finalist for Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Senate Passes Tax Bill Which Includes Help With High Gas Prices