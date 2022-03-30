Before The Storms, A High Wind Warning Is In Effect

From the National Weather Service….

..HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds sustained 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts up to 60mph. These winds will occur before the arrival of thunderstorms. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.