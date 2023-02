The City of Kosciusko has announced a beginner tennis program for the month of March.

Dates for the program are Thursdays from March 9 – April 13.

Lessons are for kids ages 6 – 12 and will be held at the Jason Niles Park tennis courts.

Complete the online registration HERE.

Contact Angie Deleon for more information, angied@mstennis.com or call 601-981-4421.