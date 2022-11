Behind the Pines in Sallis will host a Christmas Market this weekend.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

There will be food trucks, craft vendors, and pictures with Santa.

Admission to the Whoville Kidzone is $5 per child.

Behind the Pines is located at 5582 MS-429 in Sallis.

For more information, visit Behind the Pines on Facebook.