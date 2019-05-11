Benefit announced for Winona boy attacked by dogs

A benefit fundraiser has been announced to benefit Aden Green, a 13-year-old boy from Winona attacked and injured by a pack of dogs.

The benefit will be held Saturday, June 1 at the Montgomery County Coliseum in Winona from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

The event will include a gospel singing, womanless beauty pageant, live auction, and a silent auction.

Raffles drawings will take place throughout the day.

Activities for kids include inflatables, face painting, and hot air balloon rides.

For more information contact Eddie Britt (662-299-5995) or Angie Starnes (662-744-2234).