Benefit for Attala SO deputy planned for Saturday

A benefit to aid Attala County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Nunn will be held Saturday, June 3.

The event is planned for 10:00 am at the Attala County Coliseum.

There will be live music, a cake walk, and an auction.

Prizes for the auction include cakes, a 2-night stay at The Riff House, and a 2-day hunting adventure from Ronnie Strickland and Mossy Oak.

Additionally, there will be a kid zone with inflatables, an obstacle course, and a dunking booth.

Concessions will include pulled pork sandwiches and fried pies/beignets from CC’s Bakery.

All funds raised will go towards medical expenses.

