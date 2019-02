A benefit will be held for Nickey Bain Saturday, March 9 at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 10:00 am.

Nickey was paralyzed following an accident on his way home from work. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help with ongoing medical and household expenses.

The fundraiser will feature a car show, an auction, train rides, a raffle, live music entertainment, and food.

Contact Thersea Pee at 662-674-5064 for more information.