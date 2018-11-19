Better Business Bureau warns of new call scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of Mississippi about a call scam making its way around the state.

This scam involves a caller claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller has been said to ask for social security numbers, date of birth, and mailing addresses.

The scammer tells people they could lose their benefits or even be arrested if they don’t comply.

It’s important to remember to never give out personal information over the phone.

Scams like these often appear throughout the holiday season.

You can report any suspicious phone calls to the Kosciusko Police Department or the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

The Better Business Bureau has a list of 10 scams that are common during this time of year: