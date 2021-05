At approximately 10:43 am Attala Central Fire, Ethel Volunteer Firefighters, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Services responded to a serious accident at mile marker 170 on The Natchez Trace Parkway.

The accident was between a vehicle and a 65-year-old female bicyclist. The bicyclist was airlifted to Jackson and her condition is unknown at this time.

The Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers are in charge of the investigation.