Biden Mandates Get Mississippi Republican Dander Up

WASHINGTON–New rules from Pres. Biden requiring businesses to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine have Republicans crying foul from Jackson to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. That includes Rep. Michael Guest, and Gov. Tate Reeves.

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinates,” said Biden Thursday, before announcing new rules.

The new mandate would “require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” said the president.

Guest Tweeted about the mandate immediately, in a series of Tweets.

“Although the vaccine has been proven effective, President Biden lacks the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate on the American public,” he said.

He said Biden’s actions infringe on liberties and will only further divide the nation.

In Mississippi, 37 percent of people are vaccinated, which is the lowest rate in the country. Several polls and studies have shown that the unvaccinated include people from all walks, not just Republicans or Trump supporters.

“The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business,” Tweeted Gov. Reeves. “The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents Attala, Holmes and Leake counties and the Dellta, maintained Twitter silence on the matter as of Friday morning.