Big Red Band performs well at competition

The Kosciusko Big Red Band brought home all superior ratings from its contest this weekend.
The band competed for its state ratings in the Rocket Invitational at Neshoba Central High School Saturday.
In addition to the the ratings, the color guard won Best in Class and the band came in 2nd in its division.
Click HERE to watch the Big Red Band’s halftime performance from Friday night.
