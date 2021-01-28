Bike ride announced for Natchez Trace Festival

A bike ride has been announced for the 51st Annual Natchez Trace Festival.

The event is being called The Trace Rider Invitational Bike Ride and it will take place on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Registration is going on now at www.kapartnership.org.

All registered riders will receive a commemorative medal and be placed into a drawing for a prize.

This year’s Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 24 in downtown Kosciusko.

Call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (622-289-2981) for more information.