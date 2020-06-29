Bill proposes $50M to expand broadband access for students

Legislation in the Mississippi House proposes using $50 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief funding to improve broadband access for students in underserved areas during the pandemic.

Sponsor Rep. C. Scott Bounds said the bill would task the Department of Education with administering the $50 million to schools.

The Republican said money would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Districts would identify students in need and superintendents would negotiate and contract with broadband providers.

The $50 million attached to the bill would need to be spent by Dec. 1, 2020.

Both the Kosciusko and Attala County School District have announced that students will be allowed to partake in online/distance learning this fall if parents do not wish to send them back to school. (AP)