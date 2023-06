Mississippi Blood Services and Angel Albin State Farm n Kosciusko will host a blood drive Friday, June 30.

Hours for the blood drive are 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Angel Albin State Farm is located at 401 Hwy 12 W in Kosciusko.

To reserve a spot, call Angel Albin State Farm office at 662-289-3161.

See the flyer more for information.