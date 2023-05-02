Reward Offered for Suspect in Trooper Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Mound Bayou Tuesday morning. The Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the unidentified trooper was wounded in the arm. MHP is looking for Stanley Self Jr– described as a black male, 24 years old, five feet nine inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen in Mound Bayou wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt. Anyone with information on Self’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.