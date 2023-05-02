HomeLocalReward Offered for Suspect in Trooper Shooting

Reward Offered for Suspect in Trooper Shooting

by

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Mound Bayou Tuesday morning.    The Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the unidentified trooper was wounded in the arm.    MHP is looking for Stanley Self Jr– described as a black male,  24 years old, five feet nine inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.  He was last seen in Mound Bayou wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt.  Anyone with information on Self’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Arrington Confirmed Dead After Leake Standoff

Holmes County SO investigating deadly shooting in Durant

Kosciusko Police Arrest Two in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting

Monday Morning Shooting in Kosciusko

Disturbances, Shots Fired and a Shooting in Attala.

Those Involved in Ethel Shooting Incident Identified