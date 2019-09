A bluegrass concert is coming to Kosciusko.

Musicians Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley will perform Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Mary Ricks-Thornton Cultural Center.

The concert will begin at 6:00 pm.



This program is supported in part by the funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

This event is hosted by the Attala County Library.

Call 662-289-5141 for more information.