Board of Supervisors vote close section county road

The Attala County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to close a county road.

The closure is located on Attala Road 4105 near the intersection of Attala Road 4103.

Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said the section of the road closed leads to a previously existing bridge that is no longer in service or maintained.

The bridge is located at Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, in District Four of Attala County.

A public hearing was held during Monday’s board meeting to voice comments on the road closure.

After the hearing was completed, the board voted to close the road.