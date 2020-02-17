Body Found in Neshoba County Pond

A body was found in a local Neshoba County farm pond over the weekend.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says at the time of the discovery, law enforcement was executing a search warrant for the draining of a pond off Highway 488 in the Hope Community. The warrant was related to a murder investigation.

Once the pond was drained, the body was found weighted and anchored in approximately four to five feet of water. The body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification. Sheriff Clark says five people have been charged in the crime and several other charges are pending.

In a statement, Sheriff Clark says, “Many local agencies and individuals assisted with this recovery effort. These include MDWFP Conservation Officers, Philadelphia Fire Department, Neshoba County Coroner’s Office, Neshoba County Emergency Management, Linwood and North Bend Volunteer Fire Departments, Philadelphia Police Investigator Josh Ray, Central Water Association (Wesley Spears), Greg Cosgrove, both the Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office and our Justice Court Judges.”