Local officials with Conehoma Water Assn. in Attala County issued a precautionary “BOIL WATER ALERT” on May 31, 2019, for a section of the water system. ONLY THOSE CUSTOMERS IN ATTALA COUNTY WHO LIVE ON HWY 35 SOUTH TO KING ROAD, INCLUDING KING ROAD, AND THE LITTLE HILL COMMUNITY WHO GET THEIR DRINKING WATER FROM CONEHOMA WATER ASSOCIATION ARE AFFECTED BY THIS “BOIL WATER ALERT”.

This action is necessary because this area of the water system lost pressure due to a water leak. When a water distribution system looses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the systems piping. Public health officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated until test of the water proves otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored to those customers affected, water system officials will begin collecting water samples for testing.

When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil for at least two minutes any water to be consumed.

Users will be notified when tests show the water is safe for consumption without being boiled.