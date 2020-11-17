Boil water alert issued for Durant

Officials with the City of Durant have issued a precautionary Boil Water Alert for a section of the water system.

The alert applies to 2,932 customers who get their water from the City of Durant in Holmes County.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due to one or more line breaks.

As soon as pressure is restored to the affected area, water system officials will being collecting water samples for testing. When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.

