Boil Water Alert lifted

Update: This alert has been lifted.

3-19: Officials with the MS Water Company have issued a precautionary Boil Water Alert.

The alert applies to customers in the Sherwood Forest area of Williamsville; specifically Roads 1202-1206.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due to a broken water line. Any system that has lost pressure is considered to be contaminated until test of the water proves otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored to the affected area, water system officials will being collecting water samples for testing. When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.