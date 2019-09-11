Boil Water Alert – Town of Pickens

Officials with the Mississippi State Board of Health have issued a precautionary Boil Water Alert for the town of Pickens.

The alert applies to 1,157 customers who get their water from the Pickens water supply in Holmes County.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due a break in the water line.

Due to the loss of pressure, health officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.

