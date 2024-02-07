BOLO: Autumn A. Stanley – Philadelphia, MS

Autumn A. Stanley is pictured above and was last seen on the evening of Sunday, February 4, 2024. She is reported to have left her home heading toward Philly Express. She never returned home.

Autumn was last seen wearing a light brown puffy sweater suit and wearing a waist length blonde wig. Autumn has a yellow rose tattoo with the word “Love” on the side of it located on her forearm and her right nostril is pierced.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.