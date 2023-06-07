BOLO: Be on the Lookout for Missing Attala County Girl, Kayriuana Rose

HomeAttalaBOLO: Be on the Lookout for Missing Attala County Girl, Kayriuana Rose

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a 15-year-old female named Kayriuana Rose (pictured).

Miss Rose was last on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding Kayriuana’s location, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.

BOLO: Missing juvenile. Kayriuana Rose. DOB: 11-16-2007, female, African American. Last seen on 6/6/23 around 10:30 p.m. Unknown direction of travel. Unknown clothing description.

