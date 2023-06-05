HomeLeakeUPDATE: FOUND SAFE – Missing Man – LCSO Asking for Public’s Assistance in Locating James Boutwell

UPDATE: FOUND SAFE – Missing Man – LCSO Asking for Public’s Assistance in Locating James Boutwell

***UPDATE 11:15 A.M.***

Per the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. James Boutwell has been found and is safe.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. James Boutwell.

Mr. Boutwell was last seen on Whit Alford Rd. in Leake County at around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Boutwell drives a 1996-1998 Ford F-150 single cab red in color. The vehicle should have on it Jones county a Jones county tag.  He also may suffer from a condition that could impair his judgment.

If anyone sees Mr. James Boutwell or this vehicle, please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.

