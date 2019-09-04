BOLO for Armed Carjacking Suspect (Audio)

At 5:55 pm Communications notified City and County Officers of a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Carthage Police Department. The BOLO was for a white Ford F150 extended cab. The Tag displayed on the vehicle is “NF5 837”. The truck was stolen in an armed carjacking in Carthage at approximately 4:30 pm on Wednesday. The driver should be considered armed and dangerous. The subject is reported to be a black male wearing blue jean shorts and a tank top. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at (601) 267-8011 or your local 911 dispatch.