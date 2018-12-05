BOLO for Hit and Run Driver (Audio)

At 1:50 pm Officers were asked to be on the look out for a vehicle involved in a hit and run in the north side parking lot by the Police Department. The only description was a small lime green car. No make or model was given. Dispatch said that the bumper should be “hanging” on the vehicle. Witness’ were only able to get the first letter of “L” from the tag number before the vehicle fled the scene. It is believed that the auto will be heading west on highway 12. If seen you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131.