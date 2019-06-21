BOLO for Robbery Suspects (Audio)

At 1:25 pm City and County Officers were notified of a BOLO issued by the Durant Police Department. According to Dispatch a gas station was robbed in Durant shortly after 1:00 pm. Durant is asking to be on the look out for a maroon Tahoe. No tag number was given but it is said to be a Holmes county plate. It should be occupied by three black males. No description of the suspects were given. They were last seen traveling in the direction of Kosciusko. It is unknown at this time if any weapons were involved. If you spot this vehicle or know anything regarding this crime you are urged to contact the Durant Police Department at (662) 653-6846 or your local 911 dispatch.