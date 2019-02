At 9:43 am Kosciusko Police issued a B.O.L.O (Be On the Look Out) for a black Dodge Charger driven by a black male wearing a red and blue jacket and blue jeans. The vehicle was stolen from Cannonade Apartments in Kosciusko. There is no tag number or direction of travel given. If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 Dispatch.