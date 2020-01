The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a B.O.L.O (Be On the Look Out) for a vehicle seen in Attala County.

The suspicious vehicle is a white SUV and is described as having a sunroof, hood scoop and looks to be in very good shape according to the Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. The vehicle could possible be in the surrounding counties according to Nail.

If you spot his vehicle or have any information you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-5556.