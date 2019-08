At 1:10 pm Attala Deputies and City Police were notified of a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) for a report a white pickup pulling a camper trailer that was involved in a hit and run in Louisville, Ms. The vehicle was reported as last seen on 19 and the highway 25 intersection. Officers believed that the direction was in the direction of Kosciusko. If seen you are urged to contact the Louisville Police Department at (662) 773-3511 or your local 911 dispatch.