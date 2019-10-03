BOLO Issued After Hit and Run (Audio)

At 9:09 am, Kosciusko Police were called to Sonic Drive Inn for a report of a hit and run. At 10:38 am Officers issued a B.O.L.O. (Be on the Look Out) for a silver 2008 Ford from Carthage Ms with a tag number of “1AH 8391.” The vehicle’s last reported direction of travel was highway 35 south towards Leake county. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 dispatch.