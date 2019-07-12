BOLO Issued by Attala S.O. (Audio)

At 8:55 am Attala Communications notified officers of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Attala Sheriff’s Department, The BOLO was for a Absalom Latiker , 20 year old black male, wanted for felony grand larceny in connection with two stolen four wheelers.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department received a report of two stolen four wheelers, a Honda and a Polaris, on July the 10th of this year. The two were taken from a residence in highway 14 west near the Holmes and Attala county line.

Investigator Jimmy Nunn and Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw, working with the Goodman PD and the Holmes County Sheriff Department, were able to recover the stolen ATVs.

If you see Latiker or have any information on this crime you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 dispatch.