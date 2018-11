At 9:07 pm Law Enforcement Officer were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The BOLO was for a black 2007 Nissan ATS four door with a tag number of “CRU 429”. According to dispatch the occupant of the vehicle was involved in an assault. No weapons were said to be involved. There was no direction of travel given. If you spot the vehicle you are urged to contact the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 464-5221 or your local 911 dispatch.