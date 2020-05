At 6:10 pm City and County Officers were notified to be on the Look Out for a gray 2000 Chevrolet truck occupied by a white female. According to to the BOLO the female can be released but the truck needs to be held. The tag number is “DBS 0882”, If you spot this vehicle you are urged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 237-9283 or your local 911 Dispatch.