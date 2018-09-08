BOLO Issued by Carthage PD

At 9:50 am Attala Deputies and City Police were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Carthage Police Department. The BOLO was for a white 2004 Ford F250 with “Mr Country Boy” written across the windshield. The truck should have a tag of “7AY 692”. The vehicle was last seen on Madison Street in Carthage Ms. at approximately 9:00 pm on Friday September 7, 2018. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle you re urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at (601) 267-8011 or your local 911 dispatch office.