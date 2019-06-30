BOLO Issued by Choctaw County (Audio)

At 11:20 am Attala and City Officers were advised of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by Choctaw County for an older model gray Chevrolet Z71 pickup. Dispatch advised that there was not tag number or description of the occupants given. They were wanted in connection with a shooting into a dwelling in Choctaw County. Law Enforcement Officers were informed that the suspects were possibly heading toward Winston County. If you have any information on this incident you can contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 285-6129 or your local 911 dispatch.