At 2:09 pm a BOLO (be On the Look out) was issued by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department. The BOLO was for 2002 Kia maroon in color with a tag number of “DBG 9299”. Dispatch said it should be occupied by 4 black males that should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information you are urged to contact the Choctaw County Sheriff Department at (662) 285-6129 or your local 911 dispatch.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019-06-18_14-09-11_Breezy.mp3