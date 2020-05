At 11:25 am Kosciusko Police issued a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a white 2009 Cadillac involved in a domestic assault. The vehicle was last seen on I-55 in Durant at approximately 10:50 am. The tag number is a disability tag of “T50 34”. If seen you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or you local 911 Dispatch.