Ar 8:15 am City and County Officers were advised of a BOLO issued by Leake County. The BOLO was for a 2019 red Nissan Sentra with a tag number of “LJA 1199” The vehicle was last seen in Leake County. No direction of travel was given. If spotted you are urged to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 267-7361 or your local 911 dispatch.