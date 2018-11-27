UPDATE: BOLO Issued by Louisville PD – Cancelled

Update: At 10:09 pm Attala Dispatch notified Officers that the BOLO issued by the Louisville Police Department has been cancelled. According to Communications the male subject had been located after he was involved in an auto accident in Flowood, Ms. no other details were given.

At 8:52 pm Officers were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued from Louisville PD for an overdue motorist. The BOLO is for an elderly white male with alzheimer’s. He was last seen driving a maroon over silver 1995 Dodge Ram pickup on highway 14 east. The pick should have a tag number of “WN3 905” . If seen you are urged to contact the Louisville Police Deportment at (662) 773-3511 or your local 911 dispatch.