At 10:20 am City and County Officers were notified of a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) issued by Neshoba County for a white 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe taken overnight. The tag number given was “KMA 4642”. The vehicle is said to have the back drivers side rear window broken out and covered with tape. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 656-7659 or your local 911 Dispatch.